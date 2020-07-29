Politics

'ANC would not gather people during time of coronavirus' - Mbalula on large crowd outside Mlangeni's home

29 July 2020 - 08:55 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the people who surrounded late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's coffin on Tuesday "erupted spontaneously".

"The reality is that we were less than 10 [from the ANC]. The ANC would not gather people and address them in the environment of the coronavirus," Mbalula said outside Mlangeni's home in Dube, Soweto, on Wednesday morning.

"They [people]  spontaneously erupted and joined the line. When the coffin arrived, people moved forward. The marshalls tried to push them back," Mbalula said.

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on June 6, died at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria last Tuesday. He had complained of abdominal pain.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.

Speaking outside Mlangeni's home before his coffin was moved to the university, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said Mlangeni left the country with a "proud" legacy.

"We will continue to emulate the life of Ntate Mlangeni. We will continue to walk in his footsteps.

"He was outspoken against corruption. We will continue to act against those who are involved in corruption,," Mashatile said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy at Mlangeni's funeral. Other speakers lined up include former president Thabo Mbeki and Mlangeni Foundation trustee Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize.

