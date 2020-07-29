Politics

Andrew Mlangeni, a 'true role model' youth should emulate: Panyaza Lesufi

29 July 2020 - 10:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Pallbearers arrive with the casket of Andrew Mlangeni during the official funeral held at UJ Soweto campus on July 29 2020.
Pallbearers arrive with the casket of Andrew Mlangeni during the official funeral held at UJ Soweto campus on July 29 2020.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the late Andrew Mlangeni was a role model the youth should emulate.

“To the youth. I present to you a role model to emulate. He fought apartheid and studied at the same time. He never rushed to be a leader. He never fought for a position. He never left his community. It is never too late to emulate this leader,” Lesufi said at Mlangeni’s funeral at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

He described Mlangeni as a “unique” comrade and a “true freedom fighter” whose contribution to the struggle was unmatched.

“In your honour we need to let go of the wrong things [including corruption]. Instead of fighting for peace and prosperity, our women and children are killed and attacked.”

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on June 6, died at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria last Tuesday. He had complained of abdominal pain.

He has been hailed as a selfless man who stood against corruption and whose life was dedicated to the freedom of the country.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

I'll take over baton from Andrew Mlangeni: Thandi Modise

A long guard of honour on Tuesday afternoon welcomed the body of the late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni as he entered the gates of his Dube, ...
Politics
15 hours ago

'ANC would not gather people during time of coronavirus' - Mbalula on large crowd outside Mlangeni's home

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the people who surrounded late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's coffin on Tuesday "erupted spontaneously".
Politics
2 hours ago

We should be eternally grateful for men like these, whose suffering left the world a better place

July is often full of joy as the world engages in numerous charitable activities in celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Andrew Mlangeni, a 'true role model' youth should emulate: Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Nkosinathi Nhleko makes submissions on third day at state capture ... Politics
  3. 'ANC would not gather people during time of coronavirus' - Mbalula on large ... Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest Politics
  5. I'll take over baton from Andrew Mlangeni: Thandi Modise Politics

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X