COMMENTARY | How Nkosinathi Nhleko dribbled Zondo inquiry with his time-wasting inanities

Barely a month after MPs expressed concern about the state capture commission’s runaway costs, with R700m already spent since its formation, it appears that belt-tightening is a long way away.

At least, that's if the hearing of evidence from former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko is anything to go by. His testimony was scheduled for half a day, His testimony was scheduled for half a day but went on for three days, coming to a close on Wednesday.

The apparent time-wasting started on Monday, with the new evidence leader, advocate Garth Hulley, having not done the proper numbering and pagination of documents before the hearing, thus forcing commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to help him - in full view of the public.

As if this was not enough, Nhleko’s strategy, it would appear, was to get the commission engaged in futile merry-go-round without making much progress.

This he did by being hostile to Hulley, which led to Zondo having to step in. This was evident on Tuesday, when Zondo did most of the questioning because Nhleko simply rejected Hulley’s questions.

Even when this was the case, Nhleko still loaded his answers so that by the time he finished, it would be unclear what the question was that he was responding to.

Zondo noticed this and, more than once, got agitated. He told Nhleko - who had a history lesson to every question - that “it would help us make better progress if you just answer the question”.