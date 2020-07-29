Notable drop in cash-in-transit heists, bank & house robberies: Bheki Cele

The police have seen a decrease in cash-in-transit heists, bank robberies and house robberies.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who said there was a notable decrease in cases related to the three crimes.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday, Cele said crime statistics would be published soon. He acknowledged that these were not always accurate and that many people did not feel safe in SA.

Cele said there was a breakdown of trust between the police and citizens in some areas, but stressed this was not the case in all areas.

“There are some good results achieved by the police. The fact that prisons are 37% overpopulated means police are doing their job to send people there for a very long time," said Cele.

“Of course, there will be bad apples among the police family who are giving us a bad name, but there are also very good police officers who are doing a very good job.”

Last month, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) released its annual crime stats for 2019.

The report said associated robberies decreased by 2%. An associated robbery is a violent bank-related robbery of cash or a bank card committed against a bank client en route to or from a bank branch, ATM or cash centre to make a deposit or withdrawal.

Sabric said cash-in-transit robberies decreased by 16% and ATM attacks decreased by 9%.

“Collaboration is critical when it comes to combating organised financial crime. Sabric is well positioned to do just that by leveraging the collective efforts of its members and stakeholders. These results show what's possible,” said the centre's chief executive, Nischal Mewalall.