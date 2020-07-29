Treasury considers centralised buying of PPE to curb graft: Mboweni

The government may centralise procurement of Covid-19 personal protection equipment as a measure to curb fraud and corruption.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament on Wednesday that in light of reports of tender fraud, particularly related to PPE, he instructed National Treasury officials to find ways to curb graft.

“We've been reading reports about possible acts of corruption in some of the contracts awarded with respect to Covid-19 equipment.

“To that extent I've held discussions with the National Treasury director-general [Dondo Mogajane] and executive committee to see how further we can tighten the procedures. He is working on it.

“One of the things we were thinking about is to centrally purchase some of the equipment required given the capacity issues between ourselves and the national department of health,” he said.

Mboweni was speaking during the debate on the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, or supplementary budget, which he tabled last month.

The National Assembly passed the supplementary budget, which was meant to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and which reprioritised funds from some government programmes to the fight against the pandemic — with 226 voting in favour and 129 against.