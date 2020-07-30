Acting health MEC to be appointed for Gauteng as Bandile Masuku temporarily steps aside

Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to announce an acting health MEC after a decision by the ANC that Bandile Masuku take a leave of absence related to alleged tender irregularities.

Masuku and presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko have been referred to the party's integrity committee to explain their roles as the allegations unfold.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe announced on Thursday that the party had deliberated on the matter during a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Wednesday night.

Khawe said the party had resolved that Masuku's wife Loyiso, who is a deputy secretary and member of the mayoral committee in the City of Johannesburg, should also take a leave of absence and appear before the integrity committee.