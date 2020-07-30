Bravery and courage needed to keep the ANC alive: Mdumiseni Ntuli

“The ANC will not live forever if we do not prepare it to live forever.”

This was the central theme of the speech delivered by KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

He said this while honouring the late party stalwart Harry Gwala at the marking of Gwala's centenary birthday in the Midlands on Thursday. Gwala was an iconic leader of the liberation struggle and in 1992 was honoured with the Isithalandwe award for his role in the fight against apartheid.

“The ANC has the capacity to die and it will die if we do not protect it. That is why it is said, let us protect, build the party and hand it over to the next generation in perfect form,” said Ntuli.