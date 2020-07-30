DA Tshwane leader jumps ship to join Herman Mashaba's new party

The DA's City of Tshwane regional chairperson Abel Tau has become the latest high-ranking leader to jump ship and join Herman Mashaba's new party.

Mashaba on Thursday welcomed Tau to the new party, which is due to launch next month.

Tau was Tshwane mayoral committee member for utility services and later acted as mayor when then mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was forced to take special leave.

Mashaba said his party was not seeking politicians who had failed residents and that Tau was not one of those.

“When I announced the formation of our new party, I made a few things clear. We do not want to be a home for politicians who have failed our residents, and any politician joining us would need to pass through the proverbial eye of the needle.

“It is my view that Abel passes both of these tests with flying colours,” said Mashaba.