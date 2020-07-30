Five million have received Covid-19 grant, but opposition calls for Lindiwe Zulu's head

Opposition parties have called on social development minister Lindiwe Zulu to apologise and resign over her department's response to Covid-19.

But she was defiant in response. “I'm going nowhere,” she said.

“When the DA says I must resign, they must resign themselves before telling me to resign. I'm going nowhere, DA.”

She was responding to a call from DA MP Bridget Masango for her resignation over her department's “disappointing” handling of the Covid-19 response.

Zulu delivered a statement to the National Assembly on Thursday about the socio-economic interventions to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. She commended her department for rising to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.