Jacob Mamabolo is acting health MEC in Gauteng as SIU probes 102 firms

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting MEC of health in Gauteng after Bandile Masuku temporarily stepped aside pending an investigation into alleged tender irregularities involving personal protective equipment (PPE).

The announcement was made by premier David Makhura on Thursday after the ANC provincial executive committee ordered Masuku to take a leave of absence.

Makhura also revealed that 102 companies were under investigation over Covid-19 tenders in the province.

“My heart is sore that MEC Masuku, who has been doing such good work in helping us to respond to Covid, faces these allegations — but we can't close our eyes to it. It does raise question marks on political leaders, on government work,” said Makhura.