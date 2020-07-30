Politics

Jacob Mamabolo is acting health MEC in Gauteng as SIU probes 102 firms

30 July 2020 - 15:19 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Jacob Mamabolo is the province's new acting health MEC. File photo.
Jacob Mamabolo is the province's new acting health MEC. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting MEC of health in Gauteng after Bandile Masuku temporarily stepped aside pending an investigation into alleged tender irregularities involving personal protective equipment (PPE).

The announcement was made by premier David Makhura on Thursday after the ANC provincial executive committee ordered Masuku to take a leave of absence.

Makhura also revealed that 102 companies were under investigation over Covid-19 tenders in the province.

“My heart is sore that MEC Masuku, who has been doing such good work in helping us to respond to Covid, faces these allegations — but we can't close our eyes to it. It does raise question marks on political leaders, on government work,” said Makhura.

Acting health MEC to be appointed for Gauteng as Bandile Masuku temporarily steps aside

Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to announce an acting health MEC after a decision by the ANC that Bandile Masuku take a leave of absence ...
Politics
4 hours ago

He said as the premier he had confidence in Masuku and though he may believe him, the allegations were there and Masuku needed to clear his name.

Makhura also expressed his disappointment at the allegations.

“These allegations have also damaged the work that the MEC for health, as the lead MEC, Dr Masuku has been doing. He has been leading our team in the province on this front very well and I must say that I am disappointed,” he said.

“At this point, I am really, really disappointed to have an MEC who has been leading in this front very well facing allegations that I can't ignore. This cannot be ignored by any serious government, nor the ANC can ignore.” 

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Masuku was asked to take a leave of absence over allegations of tender irregularities linking him to the Royal Bhaca company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, husband to President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The Dikos are family friends with Masuku and his wife Loyiso, who is a member of Johannesburg's mayoral committee.

Diko has since taken a leave of absence from her job as the presidential spokesperson while Loyisa was also instructed by the ANC to do the same while facing an internal ANC probe.

Makhura confirmed that Masuku had been given special leave for four weeks to allow investigations into the allegations of corruption in his department to be completed.

 “These many allegations that have been thrown his way, it is not advisable for him to be bedevilled by those instead of focusing on the battle to save lives,” he said.

Gauteng health MEC told to take 'leave of absence' as PPE scandal unfolds

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been instructed to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Speaking about investigations into the department of health, Makhura said they started in April when issues were flagged by the Gauteng audit services after a request from Masuku.

The audit necessitated the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to take over the probe in June. Makhura said the probe started by focusing on 91 companies but the scope had since been increased to 102 companies.

He said after the probe, his government had blocked payment of R1bn to companies contracted by the department until the probe was done but he admitted that some companies had already been paid for their work.

Makhura also hinted that the investigations should focus on officials in the department because of their involvement in the matter.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

AmaBhaca king says Gauteng PPE tender 'not swayed by political friends'

AmaBhaca King Madzikane II has no regrets about bidding for the tender which has seen three Gauteng officials placed on leave of absence and says the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Khusela Diko says husband's company did nothing wrong but shouldn't have applied for tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Wednesday that she “regretted” her husband’s company seeking to do business with the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bravery and courage needed to keep the ANC alive: Mdumiseni Ntuli Politics
  2. Jacob Mamabolo is acting health MEC in Gauteng as SIU probes 102 firms Politics
  3. Lockdown changes will push curfew to 10pm, allow intraprovincial travel Politics
  4. AmaBhaca king says Gauteng PPE tender 'not swayed by political friends' Politics
  5. Hawks captain Zuma no-show at Zondo commission, Covid-19 suspected Politics

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X