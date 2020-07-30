Tell me why I shouldn't suspend you: Ramaphosa to Public Service Commission DG

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Dovhani Mamphiswana, the director-general of the Public Service Commission (PSC), to explain why he should not be suspended.

The PSC acts as a watchdog over the country's public service.

This is according to a leaked letter, dated July 28, in which Ramaphosa wrote to Mamphiswana, requiring him to provide these reasons by the close of business on Friday. If he fails to do so, action will be taken without his input being taken into consideration.

Ramaphosa's office refused to comment on the letter.

His interim spokesperson Tyron Seale said: “The presidency will make an announcement if and when there is a development in this matter.”

TimesLIVE reached out to Mamphiswana for comment, but he did not respond.

According to the letter, Mamphiswana's possible suspension comes after Ramaphosa received a preliminary report from an investigation conducted by the public service and administration ministry into allegations that he influenced the appointment of Boitumelo Mogwe to the position of chief director of professional ethics.