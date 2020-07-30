Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC Gauteng makes decision on Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku

30 July 2020 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

The ANC in Gauteng will on Thursday give an update on what steps the province will take to deal with allegations of corruption in the procurement processes of PPE.

This comes after growing calls for presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and the province's health MEC, Bandile Masuku, to step down as they have been accused of a conflict of interest after it was discovered that the company belonging to Diko's husband, Royal Bhaca Projects, was awarded R125m in tenders to provide PPEs.

