WATCH | Mayor slated for bumbling through state of district address

The mayor of Mpumalanga's Nkangala district municipality has been slammed for an apparent lack of preparation as she stumbled and bumbled her way through her own state of the district address.

Executive mayor Thembi Masilela struggled through her hour-long speech, at times delivering an “oi” of frustration when she had to read some parts.

But it was Masilela’s own utterances that showed her lack of preparation.

“I don’t know what is written here,” said Masilela as she read one part of the speech.