WATCH | Mayor slated for bumbling through state of district address
The mayor of Mpumalanga's Nkangala district municipality has been slammed for an apparent lack of preparation as she stumbled and bumbled her way through her own state of the district address.
Executive mayor Thembi Masilela struggled through her hour-long speech, at times delivering an “oi” of frustration when she had to read some parts.
But it was Masilela’s own utterances that showed her lack of preparation.
“I don’t know what is written here,” said Masilela as she read one part of the speech.
In observing Covid-19 regulations, Masilela’s address was broadcast on various social media networks. Hundreds tuned in to view the address, and those who did so via Facebook expressed their disappointment while the broadcast was under way.
Some lambasted her for failing to make an effort, while another user said she was “reading to herself”.
One person, however, used the opportunity to question the mayor on allegations of nepotism and the alleged dodgy awarding of bursaries to those close to her. She was also questioned on alleged questionable appointments in her team.
TimesLIVE approached the mayor, seeking clarity on the allegations.
“Those who accuse me of corruption must come forward with proof that I stole money. I know nothing about giving bursaries to my family members. I am not involved in the process of handling bursaries,” she said.
She said her municipality had achieved a clean audit in the past financial year.