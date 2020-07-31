Controversial DA councillor threatens court action over old videos

Outspoken YouTuber and DA councillor Renaldo Gouws is again embroiled in a social media row after snippets of a past tirade have resurfaced.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 2 councillor has been accused of racism after videos created in 2008 and 2009 — that have since been erased from his YouTube account — show his reaction to the Kill the Boer song used by EFF leader Julius Malema and his party.

Gouws said he regretted “some of the colourful language” he used, but said he has matured a lot since then and now realised that debate — rather than angry ranting — was a better way to get his point across.

But social media experts agree that he was walking a fine line by juggling his YouTube career with his work as a representative of a political party.

Gouws has garnered 83,600 subscribers in 10 years of giving his sarcastic opinion on politicians and political matters. His video on the “F**k white people” movement got more than 395,000 views.