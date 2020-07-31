IN QUOTES | Ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Bheki Cele briefing on GBV ahead of Women's month

Minister of women and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane briefed media on Thursday during the launch of Women’s Month. She highlighted the importance of gender equality and the role of men in ending gender-based violence and femicide.

Mashabane was joined by police minister Bheki Cele, who said women are becoming increasingly unsafe in their homes. He urged society to work with police to ensure the end of the scourge of GBV and femicide.

Here are six quotes from the ministers.

GBV fight continues - Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

“The pandemic of gender-based violence and femicide continues to raise its ugly head in our society. Despite the current difficulties confronting our nation, we believe it’s important to remain steadfast in our resolve to highlight the issues facing women in our country.”

Government and society vs GBV - Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

“We will use Women’s Month to accelerate the implementation of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide in partnership with civil society organisations. We call upon our communities to join and help us eradicate this pandemic.”

Two pandemics - Maite Nkoana Mashabane

“Women, youth and people with disabilities continue to face multiple challenges and forms of deprivations in our society. It is important to note that women in our society have been hardest hit by the effects of the two pandemics [GBV and femicide and Covid-19]. During lockdown, we have seen many women killed by GBV and femicide.”

Stop violence against women - Bheki Cele

“The absolute brutality and violence against women in SA is unacceptable and should be stopped now. For women, it has stopped being business as usual in choosing who they date, who they marry, who they trust, not knowing if they will turn against them and cause them harm.”

Women aren't safe anywhere - Bheki Cele

“Houses where these women are supposed to be safe and protected have become the most unsafe places. GBV and femicide is more than just a scourge. It is reflective of a dysfunctional society. It is a shameful reflection of some men among us and how they treat those they claim to love behind closed doors.”

29 women died in June - Bheki Cele

“While the national lockdown is meant to keep citizens safe from Covid-19, staying at home for many women in this country has resulted in increased domestic abuse behind walls and locked doors. Our June month, for some reason, was a terrible month. We lost almost 29 women in one month. Everybody who committed that crime was arrested and everybody, without fail, had some relationship with victims.”