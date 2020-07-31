IN QUOTES | Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says funds not specifically for black people

Addressing the media on Thursday on the latest Covid-19 regulations governing the tourism and hospitality sector under level 3, Kubayi-Ngubane said there was “misleading noise” about who the funds are meant for.

Here are five quotes from Kubayi-Ngubane's address.

Not specifically for black people

“Allocation of funds was conducted in line with government policies and ensured that there was an equitable share of the resources across all regions of the country, including rural areas and small towns/dorpies.

“We are encouraged by the many letters of appreciation from patriotic South Africans, black and white, who did not listen to the misleading noise that the relief was specifically for black people. This ultimately confused and discouraged even those who qualified for the grant not to apply.”