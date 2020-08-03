'ANC dropped the ball': Jackson Mthembu vows action on PPE saga

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the ANC is committed to fighting all forms of corruption and malfeasance committed by its members.

Mthembu took to social media at the weekend to lambaste what he called “thugs” in the governing party who allegedly looted Covid-19 relief funds.

Mthembu acknowledged that the ANC had countless times “dropped the ball” and said the party's apology to the public was “sincere”.

“We commit once again to fight all forms of corruption and malfeasance, especially committed by our members, leaders and public representatives. Where we have dropped the ball, we extend our sincere apologies but we shall make amends,” he said.

Mthembu said no amount of “thuggery and insults” would set the party back.

“No amount of thuggery and insults will change the fact that ANC leads all efforts for social and economic transformation in our country,” he said.

“We can assure the insulters that we will not get into the mud with them, we will continue to serve our people with integrity.”