ANC KZN leader to be probed after video shows her 'handing out liquor'

Barely a month after recovering from Covid-19, a senior ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader is in hot water after she was seen in a video allegedly distributing alcohol.

The video, which is being shared on social media, shows uMkhanyakude municipality chief whip and ANC Far North regional executive committee member Maniza Chantal Ngcobo allegedly sharing alcohol.

The video will be raised when the Far North regional executive committee meets provincial ANC officials on Tuesday, chairperson Ndodephethe Mthethwa said.

Ngcobo recently shared her experience of testing positive for Covid-19 and her recovery with a local newspaper.

In the video shared with TimesLIVE by concerned ANC members, Ngcobo (in pink) appears with a white plastic bag containing what appears to be bottles of expensive whisky which are quickly shared among a group of dancing women.

Mthethwa said the party leaders were made aware of the video on Sunday night.