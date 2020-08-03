In Quotes | Blade Nzimande calls for intensified struggle to end 'tenderisation' of the state
SA Community Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande has called for an intensified struggle against “tenderisation of the state and the corruption it breeds”.
Addressing the 99th anniversary of the SACP on Sunday afternoon, Nzimande said the abuse of funds sets back the same national liberation movement that brought about democracy in SA.
Here are five quotes from Nzimande's address.
'Tenderisation' of the state
“We must intensify the struggle to end the tenderisation of the state and the corruption it breeds, and tackle its associated tendencies, tenderpreneurs and their Covid-19 manifestation, also know as covidpreneurs.”
“Every cent in the government’s Covid-19 expenditure must be accounted for. Those involved in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, corruption and looting, must be taken to task and held to account. This must include successful prosecution and severe sentences, asset forfeiture and other forms of lawful punishment.”
Movement not the same
“Our national liberation movement waged decades-long, gallant struggles against the apartheid regime. The movement enjoyed revolutionary moral high ground.
“With the overwhelming support of the people, the liberation movement finally dislodged the apartheid regime in 1994. Today we cannot say the movement has the same level of support.”
The struggle is not over
“Rising inequality, unemployment, poverty and unequal development are indicators of the conditions of the masses, while a few have been ‘empowered’ through state power, including state policy and tenders, even where tenders are unnecessary.
“The SACP is warning against this self-destructive trajectory and calls on our movement to reset to its revolutionary historical mission. The movement cannot be held hostage by the interests of a few greedy interests and associated factionalism.”
Corruption material
“The material basis of corruption lies in the tenderisation of the state, which is used as an instrument to empower a few. This is done in the name of the masses that remain economically exploited, and continue to be impoverished in many respects with no empowerment.”
Jobs bloodbath
“The SACP is seriously concerned about the rising tide of the jobs bloodbath. Retrenchment notices in the private sector have been increasing at an alarming rate.
“The private sector overwhelmingly controls our economy. It commands dominance and, in many sectors of the economy, also an absolute monopoly.”
Job cuts at SABC and SAA
“We strongly denounce the private sector for the jobs bloodbath. We strongly caution the state and public entities against taking their cue from the private sector.
“We are equally concerned about retrenchments in the public sector, including at, but not limited to, the SABC [SA Broadcasting Corporation] and SAA [SA Airways] . The state has the duty to create employment and not to increase unemployment.”