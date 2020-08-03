In Quotes | Blade Nzimande calls for intensified struggle to end 'tenderisation' of the state

SA Community Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande has called for an intensified struggle against “tenderisation of the state and the corruption it breeds”.

Addressing the 99th anniversary of the SACP on Sunday afternoon, Nzimande said the abuse of funds sets back the same national liberation movement that brought about democracy in SA.

Here are five quotes from Nzimande's address.

'Tenderisation' of the state

“We must intensify the struggle to end the tenderisation of the state and the corruption it breeds, and tackle its associated tendencies, tenderpreneurs and their Covid-19 manifestation, also know as covidpreneurs.”

“Every cent in the government’s Covid-19 expenditure must be accounted for. Those involved in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, corruption and looting, must be taken to task and held to account. This must include successful prosecution and severe sentences, asset forfeiture and other forms of lawful punishment.”

Movement not the same

“Our national liberation movement waged decades-long, gallant struggles against the apartheid regime. The movement enjoyed revolutionary moral high ground.

“With the overwhelming support of the people, the liberation movement finally dislodged the apartheid regime in 1994. Today we cannot say the movement has the same level of support.”

The struggle is not over

“Rising inequality, unemployment, poverty and unequal development are indicators of the conditions of the masses, while a few have been ‘empowered’ through state power, including state policy and tenders, even where tenders are unnecessary.

“The SACP is warning against this self-destructive trajectory and calls on our movement to reset to its revolutionary historical mission. The movement cannot be held hostage by the interests of a few greedy interests and associated factionalism.”