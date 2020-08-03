Zondo furious as judge uses Jacob Zuma's 'Stalingrad tactic' at inquiry

A combative Makhubele said: “Chairperson, you said I made myself available to consult with the legal team, which I did. When I met advocate Soni we did not agree and I pulled out.

“If that relationship did not break down we would not be here. Advocate Soni is the reason I pulled out. Chairperson has already made adverse remarks about me pulling out. I request time to brief my attorney, alternatively you give me an opportunity to present it myself which would be denying me a right to legal representation, but I am not going to allow advocate Soni to lead my evidence.

“There is a lot that he said about me on July 24 and those remarks were not the truth,” she alleged. “I also deal with his conduct when they consulted with me and I immediately pulled [out] and I believe the application must be entertained. You cannot simply dismiss everything I say.”

Soni defended himself, saying he was only going to question Makhubele and not make the final finding, which was the preserve of Zondo, making her concerns of bias invalid.

“My role is to lead evidence. What comes of that evidence, chairperson, is in your hands. Second issue is that it cannot be for a witness to say to the commission that it may not allow one of its members to participate in particular proceedings,” said Soni.

A furious Zondo, who stated more than twice that Makhubele and Nxasana were wasting the commission’s limited time, resorted to the long lunch break.

Upon the resumption of the hearing after lunch, Nxasana dramatically withdrew as Makhubele’s lawyer.

This, too, had Makhubele complaining about being denied “my constitutional right to legal representation”.

“I am now exposed,” she said.

Zondo momentarily granted her wish to not have Soni question her and asked that she state her version and only he, the commission chairperson, would ask questions.

But Makhubele was not happy, again, this time complaining that she had not had sight of the transcript of oral evidence of those who implicated her at the commission.

Zondo was eventually forced to adjourn the hearing of Makhubele’s evidence scheduling it to be heard at 5pm on Wednesday, a day in which a new evidence leader will question her - or Zondo would do so himself.

