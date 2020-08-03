Parliament to consider request to probe alleged Covid-19 corruption

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is considering requests by opposition MPs for parliament investigate Covid-19 related expenditure.

The DA and the EFF want parliament to investigate alleged corruption linked to SA's battle against the coronavirus - and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for the allegations made against ANC members who have allegedly benefited from the looting.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu wrote to Modise requesting the establishment of a special committee that would investigate alleged corruption committed in the procurement of protective personal equipment (PPE), food parcels and other Covid-19 related expenses.

DA leader John Steenhuisen requested Modise to schedule a debate of urgent matter of national public importance on corruption related to Covid-19 tenders.

Steenhuisen wants Ramaphosa to be summoned to participate in the debate to answer for the behaviour of his party’s members and set out exactly how he intends to act against each implicated individual.