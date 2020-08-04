Politics

All Western Cape MECs and partners get clean bill of health in lifestyle audit

04 August 2020 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, his wife, and all of his MECs and their partners led lifestyles 'commensurate with their incomes ... and there were no conflicts of interest' a forensic report has found.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

“The premier’s lifestyle is commensurate with his income. We did not identify any potential conflict of interest.”

This statement about Western Cape premier Alan Winde was followed by identical ones for every Western Cape MEC and their partners in a lifestyle audit, the headline findings of which were published on Tuesday.

Nexus Forensic Services pored over the DA politicians' income, investments, gifts, asset sales, insurance proceeds, inheritances, commissions, properties, vehicles, collectables, jewellery, cash and tax returns.

An extract from the executive summary of Nexus Forensic Services' lifestyle audit of the Western Cape cabinet.
Image: Nexus Forensic Services

Winde said the lifestyle audits — which would be repeated when the MECs ended their term — were “to ensure that no-one is able to use their position on the provincial executive to enrich themselves”.

They covered two years up to May 31 2019, and Winde said: “The final report found that all ministers and their spouses led lifestyles commensurate with their income during the two-year period and did not pick up any conflicts of interest.

“Nexus have, however, advised that the director-general, Harry Malila, should request members of the executive to declare interests in any dormant or non-active business entities, in line with best practice. In the interests of full transparency, the director-general will be doing this.

“I thank my cabinet for submitting themselves to this process, showing their individual commitment to the values of a clean, open and transparent government.”

