All Western Cape MECs and partners get clean bill of health in lifestyle audit

“The premier’s lifestyle is commensurate with his income. We did not identify any potential conflict of interest.”

This statement about Western Cape premier Alan Winde was followed by identical ones for every Western Cape MEC and their partners in a lifestyle audit, the headline findings of which were published on Tuesday.

Nexus Forensic Services pored over the DA politicians' income, investments, gifts, asset sales, insurance proceeds, inheritances, commissions, properties, vehicles, collectables, jewellery, cash and tax returns.