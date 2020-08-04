Politics

ANC apologises for lockdown law breaches at Andrew Mlangeni funeral

04 August 2020 - 15:48 By Sthembile Cele
The ANC issued an apology on Tuesday for 'difficulties' in observing lockdown restrictions at Andrew Mlangeni's funeral last week.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC has apologised for a lack of social distancing at the funeral of party stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni in Soweto last week.

Visuals of the event outside Mlangeni's home showed dozens of people in attendance — some estimates said about 200 people were present — in clear breach of lockdown laws.

According to Disaster Management Act regulations, a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Police said they had opened a case and were investigating the breach.

“The NEC noted the overwhelming outpouring of grief as we mourned the passing of Isithwalandwe Mlangeni and the dignified manner in which South Africans mourned this freedom fighter and supported the family, especially the community of Dube and Soweto,” the statement read.

“The ANC regrets and apologises for the incident on July 28 when, during the arrival of the cortege at the home, difficulties arose with maintaining social distance and keeping the numbers down.

“We will co-operate with law enforcement structures who are investigating the matter.”

TimesLIVE

