ANC apologises for lockdown law breaches at Andrew Mlangeni funeral

The ANC has apologised for a lack of social distancing at the funeral of party stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni in Soweto last week.

Visuals of the event outside Mlangeni's home showed dozens of people in attendance — some estimates said about 200 people were present — in clear breach of lockdown laws.

According to Disaster Management Act regulations, a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Police said they had opened a case and were investigating the breach.