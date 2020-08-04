Politics

ANC wants agency set up to deal with white-collar crime and corruption

04 August 2020 - 15:43 By Sthembile Cele
A number of ANC heavyweights from across all levels of government have been implicated in wrongdoing.
A number of ANC heavyweights from across all levels of government have been implicated in wrongdoing.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC NEC wants its deployees in the government to urgently establish a multidisciplinary agency to deal with white-collar crime and corruption.

This is one of the resolutions of this past weekend’s three-day sitting of the national executive committee (NEC).

“The NEC declared its full support for the decision, announced by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa, to refer all allegations of corruption in the procurement for Covid-19 goods and services to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and for the establishment of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team to investigate Covid-19 corruption. It urges this team to move with speed to bring those responsible to book,” the party said in a statement.

“The NEC called upon the ANC-led government to urgently establish a permanent multidisciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption.

“Furthermore, the NEC called upon all law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without fear, favour or prejudice.”

ANC 'dips head in shame' over Covid-19 feeding frenzy, vows to take action

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has given the party's top six one month to identify a list of cases of those facing allegations of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

This comes amid growing report of the misuse of procurement processes and funds set aside to address the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of ANC heavyweights from across all levels of government have been implicated in wrongdoing and at least three have had to step aside from their responsibilities in government pending the outcomes of investigations by law enforcement and now the party itself.

“The NEC called upon ANC structures and government at national, provincial and local levels to address the root causes of problems in local government identified by the auditor-general, namely: disregard for controls; non-compliance with legislation and assurance providers; inadequate monitoring of internal controls; vacancies in critical positions; continued capacity gap in administration; leadership instability at administration and political level; ineffective governance structures; leadership’s inaction and/or inconsistent action to address persistent transgression that creates a culture of non-compliance,” said the party.

“These administrative and governance lapses make for very weak accountability and the consequent exposure to abuse of the public purse.

“Furthermore, the NEC emphasised the importance of respecting the political-administrative interface and allowing senior leaders in the administration the space to play their statutory role without interference, including the filling of critical vacancies.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'ANC dropped the ball': Jackson Mthembu vows action on PPE saga

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the ANC is committed to fighting all forms of corruption and malfeasance committed by its members
Politics
1 day ago

Parliament to consider request to probe alleged Covid-19 corruption

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is considering requests by opposition MPs for parliament to investigate Covid-19 related expenditure.
Politics
20 hours ago

Covid-19 rips ANC apart

Damaging claims of profiteering from Covid-19 contracts have split the ANC's top brass along pre-Nasrec factions, as leaders squabbled at the party's ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC wants agency set up to deal with white-collar crime and corruption Politics
  2. ANC 'dips head in shame' over Covid-19 feeding frenzy, vows to take action Politics
  3. All Western Cape MECs and partners get clean bill of health in lifestyle audit Politics
  4. Mmusi Maimane calls on influential entertainers to raise awareness about ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence relating to the Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X