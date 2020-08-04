Bus drivers didn't make the cut so shortlist for next A-G is down to eight

The candidates' CVs were not immediately made available to journalists but the ad hoc committee heard on Tuesday that:

• Sass is the chief financial officer of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and has previously worked for the Gauteng government and as deputy director-general at the National Treasury.

• Gasela possesses a PhD in finance and is a registered chartered accountant in the UK. He works as a CFO in the Northern Cape government.

• Kalidass has previously served as the board chairperson of the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency. She has also previously served on the SABC board.

• Khan has worked for the auditor-general before and now works as CFO in the department of trade & industry.

• Moloi has a PhD in finance and is a professor at Wits University. MPs were told that he also provides advice to and consults for government departments.

• Hoosain works as the head of department in the Western Cape provincial treasury.

• Maluleke is the current deputy auditor-general. She is considered a front-runner for the position, according to some in parliament.