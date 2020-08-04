Mmusi Maimane calls on influential entertainers to raise awareness about Zimbabwe

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on some of the powerhouses in the entertainment industry to help raise awareness over Zimbabwe's crackdown.

Last week, Zimbabwe's military and police cracked down on antigovernment protests in the country, with Methembe Msipha of Bulawayo being among those arrested.

According to the New York Times, more than 60 people have been arrested so far in the continuing protests and dozens of the country's officials have also been arrested or gone into hiding.

Last week internationally known author Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested for a peaceful protest and spent a night in police cells before being released on bail on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Dangarembga said Zimbabweans want a better life for all in the country.

“I believe that probably all Zimbabweans want a better life for all Zimbabweans and the people who live here. I think that's a very right motive to have. It's a good thing to live by and work for,” she said.

Taking to Twitter, Maimane expressed support for those struggling in Zimbabwe using the hashtag ##ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

He called on influential people such as The Daily Talk Show host Trevor Noah, award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi to help spread awareness about the matter and to help find a way to bring global attention to human rights abuses in Africa.

“The attacks on black lives in our neighbourhood which need global solidarity. A burning topic right now is the arrests of journalists and activists in Zimbabwe,” said Maimane.