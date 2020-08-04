Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence relating to the Free State

04 August 2020 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo Commission will hear evidence from John Matlakala and Jacobus Roets relating to the Free State on Tuesday.


On Monday, the commission heard testimony about the infamous “Stalingrad strategy” synonymous with former president Jacob Zuma.

Judge Nana Makhubele, who was initially meant to appear before the commission on July 24 but said she was unable to be there in person, was present on Monday morning but refused to give testimony, raising several technical concerns.

She was due to be grilled for her alleged role in the collapse of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), when she was chair of the board.

Eskom, SIU gun for former execs Molefe, Koko and Singh to recoup billions allegedly funnelled to Guptas

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit have initiated steps to recoup funds from former executives allegedly lost to state capture corruption
Zondo furious as judge uses Jacob Zuma's 'Stalingrad tactic' at inquiry

The infamous “Stalingrad strategy” synonymous with former president Jacob Zuma appears to be playing out at the state capture inquiry where judge ...
