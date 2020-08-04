WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence relating to the Free State

On Monday, the commission heard testimony about the infamous “Stalingrad strategy” synonymous with former president Jacob Zuma.

Judge Nana Makhubele, who was initially meant to appear before the commission on July 24 but said she was unable to be there in person, was present on Monday morning but refused to give testimony, raising several technical concerns.

She was due to be grilled for her alleged role in the collapse of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), when she was chair of the board.