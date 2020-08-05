ANC North West meets alliance partners amid 'reshuffle' hints by Job Mokgoro

The ANC and its alliance partners in North West will meet this week for what is expected to be a tense gathering amid moves by premier Job Mokgoro to reshuffle his cabinet.

Late last month Mokgoro said he would be reshuffling his cabinet amid a silent war with his party, the ANC.

However, the ANC said a reshuffle was not on the cards as the premier had yet to engage the party about his proposed reshuffle.

Mokgoro met the ANC provincial working committee last week and tabled his report on his cabinet's performance, but party insiders said he did not speak about his intention to reshuffle.

His spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, confirmed that Mokgoro met the ANC to present his report, and said the party would discuss it with its alliance partners.

ANC insiders were adamant the party would not discuss any plans for a reshuffle because Mokgoro had not formally brought the matter before them.

“At that meeting, he presented only his report on his executive,” said an ANC insider.