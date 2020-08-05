Deputy higher education minister fields complaints about tertiary institutions

Deputy higher education and training minister Buti Manamela was bombarded with questions and complaints from staff and students on his visit to tertiary institutions in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

Manamela visited Port Elizabeth TVET College and Nelson Mandela University to monitor safety protocols in line with the phased reopening of institutions of higher learning.

Most of the complaints related to the shortage of resources, such as laptops, and the training of student leaders on the response strategies to Covid-19.

While meeting with Manamela, lecturers were given the chance to air their grievances and among the issues raised was the shortage of resources such as laptops and data, and the increased workload due to some staff being at home.

Manamela’s first stop was the TVET college, where SRC president Siphosihle Mthi said a serious investment was urgently needed to ensure that their infrastructure — across all three campuses — was in a condition to deliver teaching and learning in a conducive environment.