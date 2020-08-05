Politics

State capture inquiry gears up for night shift in judge vs judge showdown

05 August 2020 - 12:50 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has introduced evening hearings at the state capture inquiry in a race against time following several postponements granted to witnesses.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has introduced evening hearings at the state capture inquiry in a race against time following several postponements granted to witnesses.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The chair of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, granted an application on Wednesday to postpone the hearing of Free State human settlements head of department, Nthimose Mokhesi.

The postponement was one of many granted by Zondo to witnesses since the commission resumed in June after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mokhesi's lawyer, Rhyn Fouche, told the commission his client was unable to testify on Wednesday after being dumped by the state attorney in the Free State in July.

Zondo granted the postponement and adjourned until 5pm, when the first night shift hearings of the inquiry are expected to convene with judge Nana Makhubele in the hot seat.

Fouche motivated for the postponement of Mokhesi's testimony: “Mr Mokhesi was represented by the state attorney of the Free State until the end of June, when there were signs they might withdraw from assisting him, which they confirmed on July 17.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“Even after that confirmation, it only came to his attention on July 20. On July 27 the commission sent an e-mail to Mr Mokhesi making him aware of today’s appearance.

“After that he obtained legal representation, but at the moment I am playing as a substitute in the last minutes of this game, and I am not aware of the background of this investigation as I only consulted with him this morning.

“Mr Mokhesi is not in a position to testify today. Chairperson, we are seeking your indulgence for two weeks, if possible.”

Fouche said the senior counsel who was briefed on the matter, advocate Mike Helens SC, recently tested positive for Covid-19 and could not appear at the inquiry as he was recovering.

The inquiry's legal team did not oppose the application, and Zondo granted it for a date yet to be determined.

Zondo said he granted the application as Mokhesi had demonstrated his commitment to co-operate.

The inquiry will resume at 5pm to hear the evidence of former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chairperson Makhubele, who is now a high court judge in Gauteng.

Makhubele had been giving the inquiry the runaround with two days on which she was meant to testify having gone to waste, much to  Zondo's dissatisfaction.

The night shift hearings have been introduced by Zondo to save time since the inquiry is “pressed for time” to finish its business.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Zondo furious as judge uses Jacob Zuma's 'Stalingrad tactic' at inquiry

The infamous “Stalingrad strategy” synonymous with former president Jacob Zuma appears to be playing out at the state capture inquiry where judge ...
Politics
1 day ago

Hawks captain Zuma no-show at Zondo commission, Covid-19 suspected

A second witness citing Covid-19 this week failed to show up at the Zondo commission investigating allegations of state capture
Politics
6 days ago

COMMENTARY | How Nkosinathi Nhleko dribbled Zondo inquiry with his time-wasting inanities

Barely a month after members of parliament expressed concern about the state capture commission’s runaway costs - with R700m already spent since its ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC North West meets alliance partners amid 'reshuffle' hints by Job Mokgoro Politics
  2. IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize on reinfections, remaining vigilant & warnings of ... Politics
  3. State capture inquiry gears up for night shift in judge vs judge showdown Politics
  4. Jacob & Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's daughter Thuthukile gets nod as youth agency ... Politics
  5. DA accuses ANC of blocking its Covid-19 oversight visits to KZN hospitals Politics

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X