State capture inquiry gears up for night shift in judge vs judge showdown

The chair of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, granted an application on Wednesday to postpone the hearing of Free State human settlements head of department, Nthimose Mokhesi.

The postponement was one of many granted by Zondo to witnesses since the commission resumed in June after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mokhesi's lawyer, Rhyn Fouche, told the commission his client was unable to testify on Wednesday after being dumped by the state attorney in the Free State in July.

Zondo granted the postponement and adjourned until 5pm, when the first night shift hearings of the inquiry are expected to convene with judge Nana Makhubele in the hot seat.

Fouche motivated for the postponement of Mokhesi's testimony: “Mr Mokhesi was represented by the state attorney of the Free State until the end of June, when there were signs they might withdraw from assisting him, which they confirmed on July 17.