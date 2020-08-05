Politics

'You must respect the rights of citizens to free speech': Mmusi Maimane to Emmerson Mnangagwa

05 August 2020 - 09:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect the rights of activists to organise around their causes.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect the rights of activists to organise around their causes.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has asked Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa to release investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, and to respect the rights of citizens to protest.

His response came after Mnangagwa posted on Twitter that his government is working towards rebuilding and improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

Chin'ono was arrested at his home two weeks ago for inciting public violence. His arrest came after he exposed alleged government corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 supplies.

The Zimbabwean government has faced wide ranging backlash internationally for its “authoritarian rule” and “silencing” of human rights activists, journalists and members of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, through arrests and abductions.

Among those arrested were the award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga. She was arrested on Friday for protesting against the government. Many called for her release after she shared the news of her arrest on Twitter. She was released on bail on Saturday.

A 22-year-old media student, Tawanda Muchehiwa, was abducted and then dumped after he was severely beaten.

Maimane has been leading appeals for intervention in Zimbabwe, asking well-known entertainers to raise awareness about the situation there.

It comes after protests in the country resulted in arrests and the army being called in.

MORE

President Mnangagwa lashes out at 'terrorist opposition' in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a televised address on Tuesday that “dark forces” were attempting to derail his presidency and vision for ...
News
22 hours ago

Zimbabwe crushing dissenting voices, say human rights lawyers

From arresting a person carrying the national flag in public to forcing another to drink urine, the regime in Zimbabwe has reactivated its ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'You must respect the rights of citizens to free speech': Mmusi Maimane to ... Politics
  2. Surge may end soon, hospitals not overwhelmed: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19 Politics
  3. 'Drama and stress' expected but schools must reopen by August 24: Motshekga Politics
  4. Bus drivers didn't make the cut so shortlist for next A-G is down to eight Politics
  5. ANC apologises for lockdown law breaches at Andrew Mlangeni funeral Politics

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X