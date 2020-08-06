Bantu Holomisa on a caretaker administration & corruption 'since Sarafina II'
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called for the dissolution of the executive arm of the government, saying that this will iron out corruption in the ANC.
This comes after allegations of corruption were levelled against some ANC leaders and their families.
In a statement on Wednesday, Holomisa suggested that the existing government executive be replaced by a caretaker administration until the 2024 national and provincial elections.
“The governing party is incapable of rooting out corruption,” said Holomisa. “Not only because of a lack of political will, but mainly because its entire leadership is tainted, and it is impossible for the accused to preside over the investigation, trial and punishment.”
“Maybe the time is ripe for South Africans to consider, and debate, something a little more drastic i.e. should they not demand that the executive arm of the government be dissolved and be replaced by a caretaker government until the 2024 national and provincial elections,” he added.
Holomisa also suggested that the caretaker government be comprised of representatives from civil society and the judiciary, with no political component and parliament must be kept in place to play its crucial oversight role.
He said parliament should draft a white paper on what kind of local government system this country requires as the current system is failing the people.
“Resuscitating our economy should be at the top of such a caretaker government’s agenda, as well as a review of the Chapter 9 institutions and addressing our collapsing infrastructure and waste management. Our country is dirty,” said Holomisa.
Corruption since Sarafina II
Holomisa said the ANC had been contaminated by corruption since Sarafina II.
“After Sarafina II, what followed was the Arms Deal, Oilgate, Travelgate, as well as the Chancellor House/Hitachi deal,” said Holomisa.
“Then it was Transnet, Prasa, VBS Mutual Bank, PIC [Public Investment Corporation], relationships with the Gupta family, to name but a few headliners and most recently, the alleged corruption involving the R500bn Covid-19 relief fund, which took an already despicable practice to new moral lows.”
Holomisa said leaders like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule cannot be trusted and people should not believe him when he said his party was “outraged and deeply embarrassed” by acts of corruption allegedly committed by some of its members.
“Tenderpreneurship, (and) using ties with family and/or friends, is certainly not new. SA has reeled from one scandal to another and the ANC's national executive committee saw nothing wrong, and has, for years, allowed the comrades in corruption to perfect their craft.
“Now, suddenly, the ANC NEC woke up to the idea that, even if it's legal to benefit at a suffering people’s expense, which has been its primary defence in the past, it is unethical. If it had not been for the Covid-19 experience, things would have merrily continued ... as it turns out, some corruption are worse than others,” said Holomisa.