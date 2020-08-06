'Lift booze ban in September, not now': DA's Makashule Gana

Some DA members are singing a different tune regarding lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol.

While some of the party's leaders have called for the ban to be lifted immediately, the DA's Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana expressed different views on the matter.

In a conversation with DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli on his podcast Makashule Unscripted on Facebook, Gana said the ban should not be lifted until the dire situation in hospitals is stabilised.

He proposed that the ban be lifted in September, saying health-care workers would not be able to prioritise Covid-19 patients if the ban is lifted too soon due to drunk driving accidents.

“Maybe let’s observe things until the end of the month and then possibly look at opening up at the beginning of September, that would be my take.

“I don’t agree that they can ban alcohol forever, but for the next two to three weeks, let’s try to have enough space for people to be attended to,” said Gana.

Gana's statement comes just days after DA MP Dean Macpherson said the second ban on alcohol had had terrible consequences for farmers, farm workers and downstream businesses in the industry.

“People are losing everything because this government is not being led by science. President Ramaphosa must put his foot down, show leadership and unban alcohol and tobacco without further delay,” said Macpherson.