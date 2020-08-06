New Covid-19 tender task team won't usurp powers of law enforcement: Lamola

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has moved to allay fears that the new interministerial task team probing Covid-19 related corruption could hinder the work of law enforcement.

Lamola, who is the convener of that task team, was delivering a post-cabinet statement on Thursday evening.

He defended the establishment of the committee, set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to delve into Covid-19 procurement across all government departments.

The team — which includes ministers Senzo Mchunu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Bheki Cele, Jackson Mthembu, Tito Mboweni and Lamola — will be consolidating a list of all tender beneficiaries, which Ramaphosa has committed to making public.