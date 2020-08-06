President Cyril Ramaphosa to name all companies involved in PPE tenders
Committee established to probe graft claims 'as a matter of urgency'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an interministerial committee to “deal with alleged corruption” linked to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The appointment follows a sitting of cabinet on Wednesday.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will announce the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday at a press briefing scheduled for 5pm.
The committee will include Lamola, as well as minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, finance minister Tito Mboweni, police minister Bheki Cele, minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu and minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
“In this regard, I request your full co-operation in providing all information related to names of companies and amounts of tenders and contracts that have been awarded in your respective departments (and entities) during the period of Covid-19 and [the] national state of disaster,” Ramaphosa said in communication with ministers.
Ramaphosa wants all departments to provide the information “as a matter of urgency this week”.
The president said he will make the report of all suppliers available publicly.
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has already made the list of her departments suppliers public earlier on Thursday.
The establishment of the committee follows ongoing reports about contracts being given to friends and family of politicians.
Ramaphosa’s own office has not been immune from scandal, with his spokesperson Khusela Diko taking a leave of absence after it was revealed that her husband allegedly sought a R125m contract from the Gauteng health department.