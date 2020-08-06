President Cyril Ramaphosa to name all companies involved in PPE tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an interministerial committee to “deal with alleged corruption” linked to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The appointment follows a sitting of cabinet on Wednesday.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will announce the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday at a press briefing scheduled for 5pm.

The committee will include Lamola, as well as minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, finance minister Tito Mboweni, police minister Bheki Cele, minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu and minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.