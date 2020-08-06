SA ready to offer help in Zimbabwe's worsening human rights situation

SA's ministry of international relations & co-operation has offered the country's help in the reported deteriorating humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe.

There were a number of abductions and arrests of civic society activists and opposition politicians in Zimbabwe before the July 31 demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said “dark forces” were attempting to derail his presidency and vision for Zimbabwe.

In a statement on Thursday, Lunga Ngqengelele, spokesperson for international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, said the minister was in contact with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the minister of foreign affairs and international trade, Sibusiso Moyo.

“Minister Pandor spoke to the minister recently to express SA’s readiness to be of assistance.

“We will continue close interaction,” Ngqengelele said.

A full international relations department statement read: "The Government of the Republic of South Africa has noted with concern the reports related to human rights violations in the Republic of Zimbabwe."

"The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, is in contact with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Sibusiso Moyo.

"As recent as Tuesday, the two Ministers had a telephonic conversation, wherein Minister Pandor expressed South Africa’s readiness to assist if requested.

"Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and the African continent. She stated that it remains South Africa’s resolve to continue the pursuit for consultative solutions to address the existing socio-economic challenges and to contribute to the wellbeing of all Zimbabweans, the people of the SADC region and Africans at large."

TimesLIVE