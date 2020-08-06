WATCH LIVE | More Free State-related evidence to be heard at Zondo commission

On Wednesday night former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chairperson judge Nana Makhubele told the state capture commission that she denied every allegation that has been made against her.

Instead, a combative Makhubele threatened that when she appeared at the commission again she would unleash dirt on all those who implicated her — and then demanded that the commission investigate the claims she would make.

In a bruising three-and-a-half-hour session where she was grilled by commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Makhubele poured cold water on allegations that she had been “deployed” to Prasa by former president Jacob Zuma to “clean up the mess”.