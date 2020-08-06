Zondo refuses bid by former human settlements DG to postpone evidence

The commission of inquiry into state capture has dismissed an application by Thabane Wiseman Zulu for a postponement in hearing his evidence.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made the decision on Thursday after hearing submissions from Zulu's counsel Shane Dayal and evidence leader Paul Pretorius, who opposed the request for postponement.

Dayal said Zulu wanted to cross-examine former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who testified last year about a R225m asbestos audit project in the province in 2014. Dukwana allegedly implicated Zulu.

The project aimed to remove asbestos roofs from houses in the province.

Zulu was director-general of the human settlements department at the time of the project.