WATCH LIVE | Free State related evidence continues at state capture inquiry

On Thursday the commission heard the testimony of former human settlements DG, Thabane Zulu.

He explained to the Zondo commission how he received R600,000 from the CEO of a company which was part of joint venture that scored a controversial Free State asbestos contract.

Zulu said the money was not linked to the 2014 contact, but was instead paid as part of debt that Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi owed his company.

He denied he received any benefits from the R225m contract, which was awarded to a joint venture comprising Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.