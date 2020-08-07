Politics

WATCH LIVE | Free State related evidence continues at state capture inquiry

07 August 2020 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear Free State related evidence from Abel Kgotso Manyike, director at ORI Group, and Edwin Sodi, director of Blackhead Consulting.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Thursday the commission heard the testimony of former human settlements DG, Thabane Zulu. 

He explained to the Zondo commission how he received R600,000 from the CEO of a company which was part of joint venture that scored a controversial Free State asbestos contract.

Zulu said the money was not linked to the 2014 contact, but was instead paid as part of debt that Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi owed his company.

He denied he received any benefits from the R225m contract, which was awarded to a joint venture comprising Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.

READ MORE:

State capture: Former human settlements DG explains why CEO paid R600,000 for his Range Rover

Former director-general Thabane Zulu on Thursday explained how he received R600,000 from the CEO of a company that was part of joint venture that ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Zondo refuses bid by former human settlements DG to postpone evidence

The commission of inquiry into state capture has dismissed an application by Thabane Wiseman Zulu for a postponement in hearing his evidence.
Politics
19 hours ago

'I deny everything,' judge accused of using stall tactics tells Zondo inquiry

Former Prasa chairperson judge Nana Makhubele on Wednesday night told the state capture commission that she denied every allegation that has been ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Free State related evidence continues at State Capture hearing Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Makhura gives an update on corruption investigations and Covid-19 ... Politics
  3. 'We’re a country that has lost its moorings and it’s a tragedy': Trevor Manuel ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa appoints special envoys to Zimbabwe over 'recent difficulties' Politics
  5. ANC lets mayor who called coloured people 'boesmans' off the hook Politics

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X