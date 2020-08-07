'We’re a country that has lost its moorings and it’s a tragedy': Trevor Manuel on corruption
“You can't steal and say, 'it's OK I've told you I have stolen'. Society can't be built on that kind of basis.”
These are the words of former minister Trevor Manuel, who spoke about corruption allegations which have surfaced in recent weeks.
Speaking on eNCA, Manuel said the government must stop further looting and apply “extreme due diligence”.
In the past few weeks, allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 relief and personal protective equipment (PPE) were levelled against some ANC leaders and their families.
So far, those who've been implicated in allegations regarding the PPE tender scandal include presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, and Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his MMC wife, Loyiso Masuku.
Khusela Diko and the Masukus have been placed on leave of absence while the probe into the PPE saga takes place. They have all denied any wrongdoing.
According to Manuel, leaders should not be let off the hook easily just because they've acknowledged or admitted to their wrongdoings.
“The [financial intelligence centre] act calls for extreme due diligence to be applied to politically exposed persons and their first-degree relatives,” said Manuel.
He said the ANC had no special status in society when it comes to the violation of law.
“We’re a country that has lost its moorings and it’s a deep, deep tragedy because we’ve come from a very special place as a country. The transition from apartheid to democracy has been a very special process but I think we’ve lost our moorings and now there have to be actions,” said Manuel.
