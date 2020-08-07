'We’re a country that has lost its moorings and it’s a tragedy': Trevor Manuel on corruption

“You can't steal and say, 'it's OK I've told you I have stolen'. Society can't be built on that kind of basis.”

These are the words of former minister Trevor Manuel, who spoke about corruption allegations which have surfaced in recent weeks.

Speaking on eNCA, Manuel said the government must stop further looting and apply “extreme due diligence”.

In the past few weeks, allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 relief and personal protective equipment (PPE) were levelled against some ANC leaders and their families.

So far, those who've been implicated in allegations regarding the PPE tender scandal include presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, and Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his MMC wife, Loyiso Masuku.

Khusela Diko and the Masukus have been placed on leave of absence while the probe into the PPE saga takes place. They have all denied any wrongdoing.