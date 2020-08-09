Jacob Zuma tweets apology for calling Derek Hanekom 'enemy agent'

Former president Jacob Zuma has tweeted an apology for claiming on the social media platform in 2019 that former minister Derek Hanekom was a “known enemy agent”.

Zuma lost a bid to challenge an earlier court ruling, that found he had defamed Hanekom, when his application was dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Failing to delete his offending tweet and issue an apology would have placed him in contempt of court.

“I unconditionally withdraw this allegation,” said a tweet posted on the timeline of the former president on Sunday.