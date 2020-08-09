Public protector probes MECs, premier for 'improper conduct'

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, two of his MECs and his chief of staff are being investigated by the public protector's office relating to allegations of improper conduct.

The public protector is also investigating the Eastern Cape department of transport and Mbizana Local Municipality for misappropriation of public funds.

This after Mthatha businessman Lonwabo Bam alleged in two affidavits to the PP’s office that he was instructed to submit an invoice to the Mbizana municipality, claiming R1.1m, though he had done no work for it.

“All questions from the public protector were answered. We are awaiting the outcome of the public protector's investigation on the matter,” Mabuyane said.

In a second affidavit he names transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and chief of staff Baphelele Mhlaba in connection with another deal.