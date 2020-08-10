Politics

Fake news! Zweli Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company

10 August 2020 - 08:52 By Iavan Pijoos
The department of health said those behind the posts must “immediately remove” the content from their platforms and issue an apology to Zweli Mkhize and the public for spreading fake news. File photo.
The department of health said those behind the posts must “immediately remove” the content from their platforms and issue an apology to Zweli Mkhize and the public for spreading fake news. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

SA's health ministry rubbished claims on Monday that Dr Zweli Mkhize — at the forefront of the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic — owned a company that manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We would like to categorically state that minister Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company nor is he involved in any way in the manufacturing of PPE,” his spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said in a statement.

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.”

Manzi said the claim was being shared on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

“Creating or advancing fake news remains an offence under the National State of Disaster and the department of health will not hesitate to take action against those found to be creating or perpetuating fake news,” she added.

“This kind of content is damaging to the reputation of honest, hardworking members of the executive. It distracts away from and undermines the important work of fighting the coronavirus.”

Manzi said those behind the posts and others sharing them should “immediately remove” them and apologise to Mkhize and the public for spreading fake news.

“We implore members of the public to be circumspect in their engagement with social media content and not find themselves becoming agents of fake news and misinformation.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and the best way to fight it is by arming ourselves with facts and sound knowledge that empowers us to defeat the coronavirus,” Manzi said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Magashule's 'associates', shisa nyama score lucrative PPE tenders: report

Allies of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and an unregistered local carwash and shisa nyama have landed lucrative personal protective equipment ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Gauteng suspends official involved in irregular awarding of PPE contracts

The net is closing on crooked officials and companies suspected of defrauding the Gauteng health department of hundreds of millions of rands by ...
News
1 day ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa to name all companies involved in PPE tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an interministerial committee to “deal with alleged corruption” linked to the procurement of personal ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake news! Zweli Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company Politics
  2. How we plan to make women more financially independent: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma tweets apology for calling Derek Hanekom 'enemy agent' Politics
  4. 'Women’s Day cannot be drenched in tears': Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Magashule's 'associates', shisa nyama score lucrative PPE tenders: report Politics

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X