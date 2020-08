How we plan to make women more financially independent: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is scaling up its support for women to enable them to become financially independent, making them less likely to becoming victims of abuse.

Writing in his newsletter on Monday, he said while progress had been made to improve the lives of women in the country, they still faced discrimination, harassment, violence and poverty.

“This month we begin the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide. A key aspect of the plan is on ensuring greater women’s financial inclusion. This is because economic inequality and social inequality are interconnected. The economic status of women in South Africa makes them more vulnerable to abuse,” he wrote.