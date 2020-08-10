Zizi Kodwa lashes out against ANC leaders accused of PPE corruption

Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa has come out strongly against corruption in the ANC, calling on the party to act decisively against it.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, a day after addressing the Rivonia ANC branch, Kodwa said corruption was “a shame, a disgrace and complete abomination”.

“It's a dark wall, it's a shame, it's a disgrace, it's a complete abomination when humanity, people are doing everything to save their lives, we are busy discussing corruption which is alleged against some of us.

“It's quite unfortunate and the only way to get out of it, the movement must act and must act decisively,” said Kodwa.

Kodwa is the latest ANC leader to speak out against corruption after the party's national executive committee spent almost two days discussing the matter following revelations of corruption related to Covid-19 relief funds.

He was speaking after delivering a scathing address to ANC members on Sunday where he, without mentioning his name, took an apparent swipe at party secretary-general Ace Magashule for defending leaders whose children and family members benefited from doing business with the state.