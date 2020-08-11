Des van Rooyen slams 'white monopoly capital' at Zondo inquiry

Des van Rooyen, the minister with the shortest stint at the National Treasury, opened his testimony at the state capture inquiry with a 20-minute political speech on Monday.

Van Rooyen requested that the commission expand its terms of reference to look into the influence of “white monopoly capital” on the South African democratic state.

He said it was worrisome that everyone associated with former president Jacob Zuma was painted as corrupt.

“It is important for me to emphasise that the court of public opinion has long concluded that anyone associated with his excellency President Jacob Zuma is corrupt,” he said. “It is interesting but not surprising to note that this is the political narrative of media owned by white monopoly capital.”