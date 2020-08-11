State Security Agency to audit Eastern Cape's Oscar Mabuyane & officials

Mabuyane says the investigation will look into potential conflicts of interest, and whether members of his executive are living beyond their means.

The lifestyle audits are expected to take weeks.

Mabuyane has conceded that allegations of corruption related to the emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic have weakened public trust in the government.

The Eastern Cape provincial government has awarded close to R1.2bn in PPE and maintenance contracts to more than 600 suppliers. Mabuyane said he had instructed the provincial treasury to investigate any potential wrongdoing.

