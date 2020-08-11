Politics

State Security Agency to audit Eastern Cape's Oscar Mabuyane & officials

Mpumzi Zuzile Journalist
11 August 2020 - 12:07
Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

The State Security Agency (SSA) will start auditing the lifestyles of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and his 10 MECs — and their spouses and families — the premier announced in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The SSA, which has already been asked to conduct lifestyle audits on the Gauteng provincial top leadership, will also vet senior government employees in the Eastern Cape, including supply chain management officials.

Mabuyane says the investigation will look into potential conflicts of interest, and whether members of his executive are living beyond their means.

The lifestyle audits are expected to take weeks.

Mabuyane has conceded that allegations of corruption related to the emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic have weakened public trust in the government.

The Eastern Cape provincial government has awarded close to R1.2bn in PPE and maintenance contracts to more than 600 suppliers. Mabuyane said he had instructed the provincial treasury to investigate any potential wrongdoing.

TimesLIVE

