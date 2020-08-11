'Unemployment pandemic is gaining momentum': Alan Winde pleads for lifting of booze ban

Pressure is mounting on the government to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol and to allow for more economic activity to prevent huge job losses.

The DA-led Western Cape provincial government took a firm stance at the weekend, stating that domestic alcohol sales should be allowed immediately, “with smart recommendations in place”.

“These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic: unemployment. We will now engage the national government on these positions,” said Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

“The impact of this temporary ban is not just felt in our agricultural and farming communities but also in our tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is meeting on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation no later than Saturday, when the state of disaster he declared in March is due to expire, the newspaper reported.