WATCH LIVE | Former minister of finance Des Van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission

Note: The livestream is expected to start at 10AM

11 August 2020 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE

Former minister of finance Des Van Rooyen is expected to appear before the state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in Johannesburg on Tuesday.


The commission said Van Rooyen would give evidence relating to appointments at the National Treasury during his short period as minister.

He is expected to cross-examine former director-general at the Treasury Lungile Fuzile.

