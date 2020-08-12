Judge Zondo 'not happy' with Pravin Gordhan's no-show at state capture inquiry

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who was meant to be cross-examined by former Sars boss Tom Moyane, failed to appear before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, citing “cabinet commitments”.

Gordhan applied for the postponement of his appearance until August 31.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was “not happy” with this, saying Gordhan ought to have had a compelling reason not to appear and cabinet meetings were not a good enough excuse.

Zondo said if Gordhan's reason for non-appearance was cabinet duties, it might well be that everyone in future may use “work commitments” as a reason to avoid showing up.